Hard Candy Fitness México

Madonna's Mexico City Gym

Whether you're looking for eye candy or, as the gym promises, eager for "personal training to guide [you] towards 'eye candy' results," Madonna's Hardcandy Fitness, one of several international outposts of the Material Girl's growing empire of gyms, has been wildly popular since it opened in Mexico City in 2010.Memberships are on offer if you intend to stay long-term, but if you're just visiting for a short vacation, ask about guest passes.