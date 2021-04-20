Where are you going?
Hard Candy Fitness México

47 Bosque de Duraznos
Website
| +52 55 5245 7550
Madonna's Mexico City Gym Mexico City Mexico

Sun 9am - 2pm
Mon - Fri 6am - 11pm
Sat 8am - 4pm

Whether you're looking for eye candy or, as the gym promises, eager for "personal training to guide [you] towards 'eye candy' results," Madonna's Hardcandy Fitness, one of several international outposts of the Material Girl's growing empire of gyms, has been wildly popular since it opened in Mexico City in 2010.

Memberships are on offer if you intend to stay long-term, but if you're just visiting for a short vacation, ask about guest passes.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
