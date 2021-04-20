Hard Candy Fitness México
47 Bosque de Duraznos
| +52 55 5245 7550
More info
Sun 9am - 2pm
Mon - Fri 6am - 11pm
Sat 8am - 4pm
Madonna's Mexico City GymWhether you're looking for eye candy or, as the gym promises, eager for "personal training to guide [you] towards 'eye candy' results," Madonna's Hardcandy Fitness, one of several international outposts of the Material Girl's growing empire of gyms, has been wildly popular since it opened in Mexico City in 2010.
Memberships are on offer if you intend to stay long-term, but if you're just visiting for a short vacation, ask about guest passes.