Harbour House
Main Rd, Kalk Bay, Cape Town, 7990, South Africa
| +27 21 788 4136
Sun - Sat 12pm - 4pm, 6pm - 10pm
The Freshest Seafood at Harbour HouseHarbour House in Kalk Bay is one of the best seafood restaurants in Cape Town. With large windows showcasing sweeping views of False Bay, it's ideal to visit on a full moon when the crests of the waves are most visible in the moonlight. The white interior glows in the evening when the candles are lit, creating an intimate, romantic atmosphere for a date. During the day, you can view seals (and even whales) from the dining room.
Downstairs, Polana has a cozy fireplace, making it a great place for after hours drinks or tapas with friends. Later on, Polana turns into a dance club and is quite popular with the younger crowd living in the area.