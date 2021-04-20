Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Harbour Hopper Tours

5050 Salter St, Halifax, NS B3J 1T3, Canada
Website
| +1 902-490-8687
Tour the City by Land and Sea Halifax Canada

More info

Sun - Sat 8:30am - 5:30pm

Tour the City by Land and Sea

The Harbour Hopper is an amphibious vehicle that gives you an hour-long, fully narrated tour of the city and the harbor. Great for all ages, the vehicle tours the city showing you all of the best highlights, including going to the top of Citadel Hill; it then drives to the waterfront where it drives right into the harbor. While on the water you are provided with a unique view of the city, as you learn about the story of the Halifax Explosion and how Halifax aided in the recovery operations after the sinking of the Titanic—and a whole lot more.

By Cailin O'Neil , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points