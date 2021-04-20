Harbour Hopper Tours 5050 Salter St, Halifax, NS B3J 1T3, Canada

Tour the City by Land and Sea The Harbour Hopper is an amphibious vehicle that gives you an hour-long, fully narrated tour of the city and the harbor. Great for all ages, the vehicle tours the city showing you all of the best highlights, including going to the top of Citadel Hill; it then drives to the waterfront where it drives right into the harbor. While on the water you are provided with a unique view of the city, as you learn about the story of the Halifax Explosion and how Halifax aided in the recovery operations after the sinking of the Titanic—and a whole lot more.



