Happy Salt盐 248 Taikang Rd, DaPuQiao, Lu Wan Qu, Shanghai Shi, China

Finding Fun Gifts Bordering on the bizarre, this knickknack shop is definitely worth a visit. They have everything from quirky to cute to downright odd. A great place to explore and pick up a funky gift or two. Be sure to check out the wind-up toys and the enamelware mugs. And don't be surprised if you find some adult-sized animal costumes tucked in between.