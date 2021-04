Happy Line Monorail 南山区世界之窗公交总站

Hooray for the Monorail! I love taking visitors on Shenzhen's very own monorail. The Happy Line takes about 25 minutes and passes over Happy Valley, Windows of the World, and Splendid China.



You can get on at the station by Windows of the World. The cost is 40RMB for a full ride, 20RMB for a half ride.