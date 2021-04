Happy Happy Joy Joy 955 S Virginia St

C'mon, Get Happy When you see the giant grinning Cheshire Cat head, you've found the entrance to Happy Happy Joy Joy, a wacky toy and novelty store for oddballs of all ages. You'll find housewares, bags, gag gifts, party favors, collectibles, comics, art... and, of course, Shoezilla. The staff and clientele tend toward the intimidatingly hipstery, but they're friendly and happy to help you find the Game of Thrones bobblehead of your dreams.