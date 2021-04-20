Where are you going?
Hao You Lai Restaurant

Liberation Monument Shangquan, Yuzhong, China, 400065
Chongqing Hot and Sour Sweet Potato Noodles Chongqing China

Chongqing Hot and Sour Sweet Potato Noodles

They say that Sichuan food is the best in all of China, and that Chongqing noodles are the tastiest. It's certainly a fun rumor to try and validate.

These are Chongqing hot and sour sweet potato noodles, 酸辣粉. The noodles are made from sweet potato flour, so they're gluten-free. They come with crunchy salted soybeans and loads of Sichuan pepper. You can buy them at every little street food cluster at night, and even at a lot of convenience stores. Hao You Lai Restaurant is pretty good, and is near Liberation Square.

By Rose Symotiuk , AFAR Local Expert

