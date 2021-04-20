Hao You Lai Restaurant Liberation Monument Shangquan, Yuzhong, China, 400065

Chongqing Hot and Sour Sweet Potato Noodles They say that Sichuan food is the best in all of China, and that Chongqing noodles are the tastiest. It's certainly a fun rumor to try and validate.



These are Chongqing hot and sour sweet potato noodles, 酸辣粉. The noodles are made from sweet potato flour, so they're gluten-free. They come with crunchy salted soybeans and loads of Sichuan pepper. You can buy them at every little street food cluster at night, and even at a lot of convenience stores. Hao You Lai Restaurant is pretty good, and is near Liberation Square.



