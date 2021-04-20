Hanzestedenplaats 1 Mont Verdieping, Hanzestedenplaats 1, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium

MAS Museum, Visit at Night Sivan Askayo visited Flanders as a guest of Visit Flanders. Museum aan de Stroom, or MAS, (Museum on the Stream) is one of the most significant cultural and architectural buildings in Antwerp. The museum is entirely dedicated to the city of Antwerp, with some changing galleries and exhibits. I visited the museum twice, once in the evening and again during the day, and found it fascinating at any hour. The building’s facade looks like a stack of red boxes connected by see-through tubes. The curled, wave-shaped, floor-to-ceiling windows give you a marvelous overview of Antwerp's docks.

Take the escalators to the ninth floor and exit on the rooftop to see a 360-degree view of the city. If you face the square, you can notice a painted mosaic of a skull, based on a painting by the Belgian painter Luc Tuymans.

