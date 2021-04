Hanyangguan Restaurant China, Shaanxi, Xian Shi, Yanta Qu, DaTang TongYiFang, Yanta W Rd, 雁塔西路大唐通易坊4号 邮政编码: 710061

Korean Food in Xi'an It doesn't look like much from the outside, but this is a really good Korean restaurant. Inside, the friendly staff have nice picture menus with a huge selection of Korean favorites. The kimchi is fresh, and we figured we couldn't go wrong with bibimbap. The other guests had great-looking hotpot and some other colorful dishes. It's an excellent choice if you like Korean food.