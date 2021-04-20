Where are you going?
Hansar Bangkok

3/250 Soi Mahatlek Luang 2, Khwaeng Lumphini, Khet Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10330, Thailand
Website
| +66 2 209 1234
The Hansar is the perfect blend of urban sophistication with green style. The elegant, neutral-toned decor is set off by walls of ferns and vines; the sleek, long infinity pool is bordered by fragrant plumeria trees; and many rooms enjoy a view of Lumphini Park, Bangkok’s biggest green space. These things make the hotel feel like a breath of fresh air, even though it's smack in the middle of the city's action. While the Hansar is housed in its own metal-and-glass skyscraper and is fairly large, it has a calming style and naturally lit spaces that lend a small and almost boutique feel. The building is built to maximize both energy efficiency and cooling breezes, making it easu to sleep in the plush beds at night, and the hotel’s many plants even sponge away some of Bangkok's exhaust fumes.
By Celeste Brash , AFAR Local Expert

