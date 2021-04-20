Hans Christian Andersen, Cemetary Memorial Kapelvej 4, 2200 København, Denmark

Assistens Cemetary This sprawling cemetery is where many famous Danes throughout history are buried.



While a graveyard may not sound terribly interesting or appealing to most, the Danes have a habit of using cemeteries as parks.



This means that even if you aren't interested in finding H.C. Andersen's grave, you'll still enjoy a peaceful walk through the cemetery with its mixture of gorgeous live flowers rivaling those at the botanical garden.



Also, don't be surprised if you see sunbathers, picnickers, and Danish mothers taking their babies for a stroll in their carriages.