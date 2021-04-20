Hannibal Hannibal, MO 63401, USA

The World Through a Different Lens This past Fourth of July week, I set off on a solo four day Harley ride, with the expressed purpose of seeing America from a different vantage point. I've hopped on a plane, landed somewhere exotic, pulled out my guidebook, and hustled off to the nearest 'must see' attraction a thousand times. This time, I simply pointed my bike in a general direction, and stopped when I saw something interesting. I also wanted to capture the sights in a unique way. In the time of 'iPhone this,' and 'Instagram that,' it seems like any photo can be tweaked enough to be worthy of publication. But if someone went to the exact spot where you took a photo, they wouldn't see what you saw. What about just capturing what you saw, exactly as you saw it, at that exact moment? That was my challenge, and in order to meet that goal I enlisted my trusty Fuji Instax Mini 25. This is middle America as seen over the Fourth of July in 2012. 1) The Old Lincoln Highway, 2) Ronald Reagan portrait made out of 14,000 jelly beans in Dixon, IL, 3) Stained glass ceiling at Hotel Blackhawk in Davenport, IA, 4) An old bridge taking me out of Davenport, 5) The mighty Mississippi River, 6) Flags outside a VFW hall honoring our soldiers, 7) A locomotive waiting for its next run, 8) An airplane at Cushing Field in IL, 9) The Mark Twain Hotel in Peoria, IL, 10) Dagny, my mode of transportation for the 740 mile adventure. This is America exactly as I saw it, untouched, unaltered and simply beautiful just as it is.