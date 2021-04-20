Hanga Roa
Hanga Roa, Easter Island, Valparaiso Region, Chile
Hotel Altiplanico Rapa NuiLocated in a quiet spot outside of town with views of the deep blue Pacific, this hotel with 20 rooms, was inspired by the houseboats used by the local islanders. The rooms are airy and have breezy terraces facing the ocean, ideal for sipping Pisco Sours at sun set. The decor feels earthy and natural with a focus on silk, wicker, and wood. As a base to explore the island, head on our hikes or bikes, everything is at your fingertips.
Rates from: Doubles from US$390 per night.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Tapati Festival
Every January and early February, Easter Island celebrates the Tapati festival, one of the largest in all of Polynesia. Carnival-esque in nature, it pays homage to the island with competitions, dance presentations, and selecting a Queen Rapa Nui. Easter Island's Tapati Festival is a mix of carnival type activities, sports competitions like oaring across the lake at Rano Raraku in a reed tortora raft, theatrical and dance presentations, and one of the largest draws, the crowning of the Queen.
Nearly all island families participate in the crowning/voting process. They dip themselves in colored mud and then paint symbols on their bodies and march in the parade behind the float of the Queen they want to win. This photo depicts island children during the festivities.
