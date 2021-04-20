Tapati Festival

Every January and early February, Easter Island celebrates the Tapati festival, one of the largest in all of Polynesia. Carnival-esque in nature, it pays homage to the island with competitions, dance presentations, and selecting a Queen Rapa Nui. Easter Island's Tapati Festival is a mix of carnival type activities, sports competitions like oaring across the lake at Rano Raraku in a reed tortora raft, theatrical and dance presentations, and one of the largest draws, the crowning of the Queen.



Nearly all island families participate in the crowning/voting process. They dip themselves in colored mud and then paint symbols on their bodies and march in the parade behind the float of the Queen they want to win. This photo depicts island children during the festivities.



