Hanart TZ Gallery

Hanart TZ: Hong Kong's Groundbreaking Gallery

Johnson Chang opened this pioneering gallery in 1983 as a place to showcase emerging contemporary Chinese artists. 401 Pedder Building, 12 Pedder St., Central, 852/2526-9019In 2010, Johnson opened a second gallery in a large warehouse space that focuses on experimental art and installations. Unit C, 2/F, Mai On Industrial Building, 19 Kung Yip St., Kwai Chung, 852/2526-9019