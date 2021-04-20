Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Hanart TZ Gallery

Pedder Building, 12 Pedder St, Central, Hong Kong
Website
| +852 2526 9019
Hanart TZ: Hong Kong's Groundbreaking Gallery Hong Kong Hong Kong

More info

Mon - Fri 10am - 6:30pm
Sat 10am - 6pm

Hanart TZ: Hong Kong's Groundbreaking Gallery

Johnson Chang opened this pioneering gallery in 1983 as a place to showcase emerging contemporary Chinese artists. 401 Pedder Building, 12 Pedder St., Central, 852/2526-9019

In 2010, Johnson opened a second gallery in a large warehouse space that focuses on experimental art and installations. Unit C, 2/F, Mai On Industrial Building, 19 Kung Yip St., Kwai Chung, 852/2526-9019
This appeared in the October 2014 issue.

Writer Tony Perrottet's dove into Hong Kong's emerging art scene for AFAR. Read the full story here
By Aislyn Greene , AFAR Staff
Original mo hong kong.jpg?1474839574?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points