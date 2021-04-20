Hanalei Hanalei, HI, USA

Hawaiian Music Perhaps the most relaxing concert you'll ever attend. Walk into the Hanalei Community Center, take off your shoes, and listen as Doug McMaster gives you some brilliant slack-key guitar, and his wife, Sandy, talks story. Don't mind the roosters crowing outside. Enjoy the Oreos at intermission. And bird watchers should keep an eye out for endangered nene geese. Friday and Sunday afternoons. You can book online and get better seats, though the place is tiny--maybe 30 people?-- so there are no bad seats.