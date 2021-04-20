Hana Maui Hotel

Where are you going?
4865 Uakea Rd, Hana, HI 96713, USA
Website
| +1 800-346-2772
Once you complete the 54-mile Road to Hana drive it's very hard to turn back the other way. Hana has a completely different personality than the rest of Maui and I always urge friends to stay a night in the sleepy little town. There are a handful of B&Bs in town, but the best place to stay is the new Travassa Hana. The 69-acre hotel property, which originally opened in 1947 as the Hotel Hana, is surrounded by a 4,500-acre ranch and the ocean. Travassa Hana's sea cottages are spread out throughout the property and have enormous porches where you can sit and watch the gorgeous sunsets.
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

