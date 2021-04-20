Hana Maui Hotel

Hana's Smoky Clouds
Once you complete the 54-mile Road to Hana drive it's very hard to turn back the other way. Hana has a completely different personality than the rest of Maui and I always urge friends to stay a night in the sleepy little town. There are a handful of B&Bs in town, but the best place to stay is the new Travassa Hana. The 69-acre hotel property, which originally opened in 1947 as the Hotel Hana, is surrounded by a 4,500-acre ranch and the ocean. Travassa Hana's sea cottages are spread out throughout the property and have enormous porches where you can sit and watch the gorgeous sunsets.