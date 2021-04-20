Han Hangangno 3(sam)-ga, Seoul, South Korea

Han River Park A walk along the Han River may be one of the most peaceful things to do in this city of 10.5 million.



In spring or fall, take in the vibrant foliage, while in summer it’s fun to watch the many parties and picnics taking place in the sprawling green spaces. Footpaths follow the river for miles—through 12 of Seoul’s districts, in fact—so walk as far as your tootsies desire.



If your feet do get tired, hire a paddleboat shaped like a swan and splash around in the Han River.