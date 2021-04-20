Han City Fashion & Accessories Plaza [CLOSED] 580 Nanjing W Rd, NanJing XiLu, Jingan Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200041

All Things Fake and Plentiful If you're in the market for a fake Prada, well...this is the market for you. Filled with innumerable scarves, purses, jackets, headphones, software and even prescription glasses, the Han City Fashion and Accessories Plaza boasts several floors of knock-offs and "fakes". Be sure to bargain hard.



Tip: if you dare to venture in, start on the top floor and work your way down. The vendors tend to be slightly less aggressive salesmen on the higher floors.