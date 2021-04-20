Where are you going?
Hammerhead's

921 Swan St, Louisville, KY 40204, USA
Website
| +1 502-365-1112
Dine like a Louisville Local at Hammerheads Louisville Kentucky United States

More info

Mon - Sat 5pm - 10pm

Dine like a Louisville Local at Hammerheads

Don’t let the hole-in-the-wall location defer you from trying this amazing eatery. This Dive Bar/ Restaurant does not disappoint. Locals and visitors rave that this is one of the best places to eat in Louisville, despite the dark basement location (yes it’s located in a house!). The menu offers a variety of food sure to please any meat lover, from burgers to pulled pork sandwiches, ribs, tacos, and don’t forget their signature dishes; shrimp & grits, and chicken & waffles. The menu offers an option to have anything fried in duck fat for an additional $3 (still making the most expensive item only $15). Overall the pairing of inexpensive, delicious food in a unique atmosphere – makes Hammerheads a top Louisville experience.

Photo: Hammerheads
By Samantha Juda , AFAR Contributor

