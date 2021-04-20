Where are you going?
The Hamlet Inn, owned by the Shelter Social Club, is a humble yet nicely appointed little motor inn in one of the weirder towns in California. Solvang is an authentic Danish settlement, established in 1911 by a group of Danes who wanted a warmer winter but all the comforts of home.

It's a bit of a Disney version of a Danish town, with half-timbered houses, a replica of the Little Mermaid statue, and a Hans Christian Anderson museum. Plus lots of opportunities to eat Danish kringle. The Hamlet Inn is a cozy place to stay, though, close to Lompoc winetasting and Santa Barbara attractions.
By AFAR Traveler , AFAR Contributor

