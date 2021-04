Excellent Bistro

Hamersley's Bistro, operated by Gordon and Fiona Hamersley for more than 20 years, is a perennial favorite. The menu is features modern plays on standard bistro fare, as well as traditional bites, that change with the seasons. As if that weren't enough to convince you, Hamersley's was rated the No. 1 Bistro in Boston by Zagat. If you're around the South End and are looking for a palate pleaser, do yourself a favor and stop by.