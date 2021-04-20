Hamburger Bahnhof - Museum für Gegenwart - Berlin
Invalidenstraße 50-51, 10557 Berlin, Germany
| +49 30 266424242
Sat, Sun 11am - 6pm
Tue, Wed, Fri 10am - 6pm
Thur 10am - 8pm
Contemporary Art Museum in Former Train StationThe contemporary and modern art museum Hamburger Bahnhof is named for the building's previous incarnation: a train station.
The current museum opened in the mid-1990s after being a museum of transport & trains. Museum exhibitions change regularly, though the permanent collections are extensive.