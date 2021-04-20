Hambacher Castle
Perched high above the Rhine River, this somewhat unassuming castle may not be the most aesthetically striking in Germany, but it’s one of the most historically significant. The site of the 1832 Hambach Festival (a national democratic festival during which Germany aligned itself with the values of the French Revolution), the castle played a role in the very birth of German democracy. Inside, there’s an exhibition titled “Hinauf, Hinauf zum Schloss!” (“Onward and Upward to the Castle!”), which details the pivotal political movement, showing how Germany’s black, red, and gold flag was first created here as a symbol of national unity, how 30,000 citizens from all walks of life gathered here to demand more civil rights, and how the castle relates to present-day Germany. When you’re done touring the displays, head to the on-site restaurant 1832, which offers decent snacks and stellar views from its terraces.