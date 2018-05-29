Vietnam is one of those countries in Southeast Asia that started developing very slowly, but now has become a very popular tourist destination. There are many things to do and see in Vietnam, starting from limestone cliffs, rugged mountains to ancient capital cities.

Here Are Some Of The Things That You Can See And Explore While Visiting Vietnam: -



Visit The Beautiful Beaches Of Vietnam:



The country has many beaches where you can enjoy swimming and various other water sports. NhaTrang is one of the most popular beaches of the country. It is the perfect combination of long white sand beach, where you can spend the day relaxing under palm trees and enjoy the night doing beach party. You can also take a trip to the nearby islands in a boat. You can also try Vung Tau beach which is best for practicing snorkeling.



Take a Cruise ToHalong Bay



The bay is located in the “Gulf of Tonkin” and is also known as the “greatest natural wonder of the world” and is also identified by UNESCO as a world heritage site. The bay as many limestone islands, which can be best explored in an overnight cruise. Its beauty is remarkable so for the best Halong bay cruises in Vietnam contact your travel agent or tour operator.



Visit Central Highlands of Vietnam:



Da Lat is little far and thus, most people prefer to visit the Central highlands of Vietnam. The place is between rugged mountains and waterfalls. The beauty of this place cannot be expressed in words. Here, you will be welcomed by the local people of Buon Ma Thuot, which is a coffee growing region of Da Lat.



Enjoy Hiking:



There are many places in the country, where you can practice hiking. Proper guidance is also provided to the visitors who are interested to learn hiking. For best hiking practice, visit Cuc Phuong National Park, which is located towards the south of Hanoi city. The park has Limestone Mountain covered with wild forest that raises up to the rice field. Here you also get an opportunity to know the people of Muong hill tribe.



Do Not Miss The River Market On Mekong River:



Never miss the floating market on the Mekong River, because the sight is mesmerizing. Life of the native people depends upon this river. If you want to see the true colors of the floating market, visit it early morning. This is the time, when you find many wooden boats sailing on the river carrying fresh fruit and vegetables.

These are some of the things that you can see and experience while visiting Vietnam. Do not miss Halong bay cruises across Vietnam because it offers an entirely new experience. There are many tour operators and travel agents who can arrange these cruises for you.