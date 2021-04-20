Halls Harbour Lobster Pound 1157 W Halls Harbour Rd, Centreville, NS B0P 1J0, Canada

Lobster in the Rough It's not easy to get to - but it's worth it when you get super fresh lobster! When we arrived at Hall’s Harbor in Nova Scotia not only were we in for a beautiful view eating outside with harbor views of the Bay of Fundy, but we were also ready to try their famous Lobster in the Rough. A hands-on outdoor eating experience. First you choose your fresh, live lobster from one of the tanks based on size and then you walk the bin of lobster over via the ‘green mile’ to the cook who takes the bin from you and boils it up in Bay of Fundy salt water.



I must admit there was a tinge of guilt walking my lobster to it’s death, but it was quickly forgotten when I got my tub of melted butter and plate of cooked lobster brought out to the outdoor picnic table. We feasted on our fresh lobsters while watching the Bay of Fundy tides drop in the harbor about 6 feet.



More Information: http://www.ottsworld.com/blogs/lobster-season-nova-scotia/