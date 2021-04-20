Halls
Founded in 1916 by Hallmark creator Joyce C. Hall, this high-end department store is a Kansas City icon. Originally located on Petticoat Lane, it’s changed locations and grown over the years, with its current outpost sitting on the third level of the Crown Center. While most other department stores have faded into retail history, Halls has remained relevant with a designer men’s and women’s area with views of the downtown skyline, lounge-like fitting rooms with custom furniture, and H Bar, an on-site restaurant serving soups, salads, and cocktails. Original chandeliers and mid-century Knoll furniture survived the store’s several moves, creating a shopping experience that’s unique to Kansas City—and almost anywhere else today.