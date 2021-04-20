Halis Dibek Kahve

The BEST Turkish coffee in Izmir

I have to be honest - I know my coffee and I love my coffee. Mediterranean coffees are something special though. In Italy their little black coffees are called espresso. In Turkish they're called coffee which in their language is kahve.



Halis, in the grand bazaar has the very best coffee in the city. I have been to many cafes there and this is by far what Turkish coffee is all about.



This coffee was so black and so hot; so much darker than the others. The reason for this is how it is prepared. Its not made on a stove or gas burner but in very very hot sand! No kidding!





