Halifax Public Gardens Halifax, NS B3H, Canada

More info Sun - Sat 7am - 7:30pm

Nature in the Middle of the City The Halifax Public Gardens are one of the best places in the city to go for a stroll, have a picnic, get an ice cream, feed some ducks, and (literally) stop and smell the roses. The gardens opened in 1867 and occupy 16 acres of land in the middle of the city still styled in the manner of the Victorian era. Many paths crisscross through the gardens featuring over 100 varieties of trees, a small fish pond, a band stand, plenty of colorful flowers that bloom throughout the summer, and ornate statues. The gardens are open to the public daily May through October and are closed in the winter time.