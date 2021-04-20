Halifax Public Gardens
Nature in the Middle of the CityThe Halifax Public Gardens are one of the best places in the city to go for a stroll, have a picnic, get an ice cream, feed some ducks, and (literally) stop and smell the roses. The gardens opened in 1867 and occupy 16 acres of land in the middle of the city still styled in the manner of the Victorian era. Many paths crisscross through the gardens featuring over 100 varieties of trees, a small fish pond, a band stand, plenty of colorful flowers that bloom throughout the summer, and ornate statues. The gardens are open to the public daily May through October and are closed in the winter time.
AFAR Contributor
about 5 years ago
Halifax Public Gardens
This Victorian-era garden has grand boulevards flanked by linden and elm trees, cast metal fountains, ornate statuary and sprawling lawns for picnicking. Flower beds are planted with everything from dahlias to agave plants and birds of paradise. A bandstand hosts a series of concerts in the summer, and you can go leaf-peeping along the winding gravel paths in the fall. Open from May through November.