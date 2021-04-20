Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Halifax Public Gardens

Halifax, NS B3H, Canada
Website
Halifax Public Gardens Halifax Canada
Nature in the Middle of the City Halifax Canada
Halifax Public Gardens Halifax Canada
Nature in the Middle of the City Halifax Canada

More info

Sun - Sat 7am - 7:30pm

Nature in the Middle of the City

The Halifax Public Gardens are one of the best places in the city to go for a stroll, have a picnic, get an ice cream, feed some ducks, and (literally) stop and smell the roses. The gardens opened in 1867 and occupy 16 acres of land in the middle of the city still styled in the manner of the Victorian era. Many paths crisscross through the gardens featuring over 100 varieties of trees, a small fish pond, a band stand, plenty of colorful flowers that bloom throughout the summer, and ornate statues. The gardens are open to the public daily May through October and are closed in the winter time.
By Cailin O'Neil , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Lisa Cheng
AFAR Contributor
about 5 years ago

Halifax Public Gardens

This Victorian-era garden has grand boulevards flanked by linden and elm trees, cast metal fountains, ornate statuary and sprawling lawns for picnicking. Flower beds are planted with everything from dahlias to agave plants and birds of paradise. A bandstand hosts a series of concerts in the summer, and you can go leaf-peeping along the winding gravel paths in the fall. Open from May through November.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points