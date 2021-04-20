Half Price Books 4709 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105, USA

Half Price Books? Buy Twice As Many Half Price Books isn’t an independent bookstore, but any place that sells used books is worth digging through for bargains—plus this store also carries calendars, music, DVDs, games, and gift items. The inventory rotates pretty regularly, so there’s usually something new on each visit. The University District location is a good resource for penny-pinching students hunting down required-reading classics, and they have store events like reading activities for kids and self-published book contests.