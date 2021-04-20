Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Half Moon Resort

Rose Hall, Montego Bay, Jamaica
Website
| +1 800-626-0592
Hangin with a Rastafarian Saint James Parish Jamaica
Group Getaway at Jamaica's Half Moon Villas Saint James Parish Jamaica
Hangin with a Rastafarian Saint James Parish Jamaica
Group Getaway at Jamaica's Half Moon Villas Saint James Parish Jamaica

Hangin with a Rastafarian

During my island hopping adventure across the Caribbean, I met a gentlemen carving wood in the Port of Falmouth. We talked for about a half an hour,and he showed me how to carve an elephant. The key is green wood, and very sharp tools. Jamaicans are wonderful and friendly people, and I can't wait to return.
By Melanie B

More Recommendations

Kelly Dawson
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Group Getaway at Jamaica's Half Moon Villas

Clustered together above a white sand beach, the villas of Half Moon Resort in Montego Bay, Jamaica are ideal getaways for groups. Ranging from four to seven-room properties on the secluded eastern side of the resort, the villas offer a holiday that’s more akin to staying in a private home than a hotel. Plus, each plantation-style villa has a butler, cook, and housekeeper on staff throughout your stay.

Swim in your property’s own pool, or hop into one of two golf carts to dive into the ocean. Read "The Gleaner" over fresh fruit on the porch in the morning, then buzz over to the beach for water sports, and later return to your backyard in the afternoon for a catnap. At night, request Jamaican cuisine – like plantain, rice and peas, and jerk chicken – for dinner. As you eat outside, the sounds of windswept palms and cicadas will add mood music to your conversation.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points