Group Getaway at Jamaica's Half Moon Villas

Clustered together above a white sand beach, the villas of Half Moon Resort in Montego Bay, Jamaica are ideal getaways for groups. Ranging from four to seven-room properties on the secluded eastern side of the resort, the villas offer a holiday that’s more akin to staying in a private home than a hotel. Plus, each plantation-style villa has a butler, cook, and housekeeper on staff throughout your stay.



Swim in your property’s own pool, or hop into one of two golf carts to dive into the ocean. Read "The Gleaner" over fresh fruit on the porch in the morning, then buzz over to the beach for water sports, and later return to your backyard in the afternoon for a catnap. At night, request Jamaican cuisine – like plantain, rice and peas, and jerk chicken – for dinner. As you eat outside, the sounds of windswept palms and cicadas will add mood music to your conversation.

