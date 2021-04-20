Hale Kai's
１−９−１０
| +81 3-3224-6471
Aloha AlimentsThis is an absolute gem of a restaurant with two branches in Nishi-azabu and in Roppongi-ichome in the Mori Sengokuyama Hills complex next to the Swedish Embassy. While the eclectic cuisine, expertly prepared by ex-Roy’s executive chef Miyajima-san and his able crew of culinary technicians, is somewhat difficult to pigeonhole, a serviceable description could perhaps be “Hawaiian-Japanese Pacific Rim.” What exactly is Hawaiian-Japanese Pacific cuisine, you ask? Well, how about dishes like scallop & uni (sea urchin) cream spaghetti topped with ikura (salmon roe)? Mozzarella cheese croquette with wasabi-mayonnaise sauce? Charcoal grilled Asian pork skewers with spicy miso butter sauce? Or how about fresh sea bream sashimi with a yuzu aioli?
However you care to define it, the food is simply fantastic and reasonably priced—about 7-8,000 yen per person with drinks. Combine that with the delightfully friendly staff and a bright, Hawaiian-esque atmosphere, and you have a dining establishment with one of the highest cost-performance ratios in Tokyo (and one that happens to have been named as a member of the 100 Top Foodie Restaurants in Japan by Glam Media’s Foodie.com Guide). Reservations recommended (same day is usually okay if you call around 4:30 or 5pm).