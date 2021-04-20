Halcyon Flavors From the Earth
500 South Tryon Street
| +1 704-910-0865
Photo by Caroline Eubanks
Sun 11am - 3pm
Tue - Sat 11am - 10pm
Local Flavors Meets Fine Dining at HalcyonWhile most of my favorite meals are usually cheap and humble, I enjoy splurging on a truly memorable meal. My visit to Halcyon Flavors From the Earth in Charlotte was just that. After wandering around the Mint Uptown art museum for a few hours, I settled into lunch with a view at the restaurant and ordered the "grits bowl." It may sound simple, but these are prime ingredients: shrimp, North Carolina cheddar, Geechee Boy grits and collard greens. These were far from the instant grits I grew up with.
Elevated Southern fare is certainly not a new concept, but Halcyon excels in more than just the food and creates an experience. The wood cut tables and driftwood chandeliers and list of local vendors and artisans bring the farm to you.