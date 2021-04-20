Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Halcyon Flavors From the Earth

500 South Tryon Street
Website
| +1 704-910-0865
Local Flavors Meets Fine Dining at Halcyon Charlotte North Carolina United States

More info

Sun 11am - 3pm
Tue - Sat 11am - 10pm

Local Flavors Meets Fine Dining at Halcyon

While most of my favorite meals are usually cheap and humble, I enjoy splurging on a truly memorable meal. My visit to Halcyon Flavors From the Earth in Charlotte was just that. After wandering around the Mint Uptown art museum for a few hours, I settled into lunch with a view at the restaurant and ordered the "grits bowl." It may sound simple, but these are prime ingredients: shrimp, North Carolina cheddar, Geechee Boy grits and collard greens. These were far from the instant grits I grew up with.

Elevated Southern fare is certainly not a new concept, but Halcyon excels in more than just the food and creates an experience. The wood cut tables and driftwood chandeliers and list of local vendors and artisans bring the farm to you.
By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points