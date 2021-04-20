Where are you going?
Hala Koszyki

63 Koszykowa
Website
| +48 22 221 81 86
Hala Koszyki Poland

More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 1am

Completed in 1909 in the art nouveau style, this former covered market underwent a meticulous renovation in 2016 and is once again serving Varsovians and visitors alike. Today, Hala Koszyki is home to nearly 20 restaurants and bars (some larger, some smaller, and some only tiny), offering a wide variety of cuisines. Most of the smaller spots close by 8 or 9 p.m., but the elegant Sen o Warszawie (Dream of Warsaw), with its impeccable service and crisp tablecloths, stays open well past midnight, and Ćma (Moth) serves drinks and quality bar food 24/7.
By Dorota Wąsik , AFAR Local Expert

