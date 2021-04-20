Best Day Trips From Tokyo: Hakone
Hakone is about an hour train ride from central Tokyo
, but it feels a world away. This scenic mountainous region is a lovely place to spend a weekend away from the city. There's plenty to see and do to keep the entire family satisfied. The Hakone Open Air Museum is an outdoor rolling hills museum with sculptures, paintings, and structures from renown artists including Picasso, Moore, and Rodin. Ride the Hakone Ropeway for views of Mount Fuji and the Hakone Moutains. Cruise across Lake Ashi on old world ships and hike a portion of the Old Tokkaido Road, a path that connected Tokyo and Kyoto during the Edo period. Stay the night in one of Hakone's many ryokan (traditional Japanese inns) and soak in a private or public onsen (hot springs).