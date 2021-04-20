Haka Lodge Queenstown
6 Henry St
| +64 3-442 4970
Backpack Around New ZealandWhile New Zealand is a destination for any type of traveler, there's no ignoring its popularity with backpackers. Owing to its wild beauty combined with more adrenaline-inducing adventure sports than you could ever imagine—plus being one of the safest countries in the world—if you are looking to try backpacking for the first time, head straight to New Zealand.
Because of high hotel prices, many people look to backpacker hostels for cheap accommodations. If you are a solo traveler hoping to meet people for the first time, backpacking and staying in hostels is a great way to meet people, too.
While there are many popular hostel chains to chose from, I'm a fan of the Haka Lodge in Queenstown, the ultimate backpacker destination in New Zealand. Filled with cozy, quirky charms, friendly staff, and every comfort you'd want in a hostel, anyone will be happy here.