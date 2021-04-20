Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Haiti

Volunteer Vacations: Elevating Jacamel, Haiti Vaudre Haiti

Volunteer Vacations: Elevating Jacamel, Haiti



Almost 70 percent of the French colonial buildings in the port town of Jacamel were damaged by the 2010 earthquake in Haiti. Elevate Destinations, a philanthropic travel company, leads eight- and 15-day trips that include opportunities to work on construction, reforestation, and other projects. “We’re very focused on ensuring that our volunteers work directly with Haitians,” says Elevate’s Urgent Service Director, Andrea Atkinson. Excursions to the Bassin-Blue waterfalls and a village outside of Port-au-Prince known for its artisanal metalwork are also included.

Elevate Destinations, (617) 661-0203, starting at $1,200. This appeared in the March/April 2012 issue.
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30