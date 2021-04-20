Haiti
Photo courtesy of Elevate Haiti
Volunteer Vacations: Elevating Jacamel, Haiti
Almost 70 percent of the French colonial buildings in the port town of Jacamel were damaged by the 2010 earthquake in Haiti. Elevate Destinations, a philanthropic travel company, leads eight- and 15-day trips that include opportunities to work on construction, reforestation, and other projects. “We’re very focused on ensuring that our volunteers work directly with Haitians,” says Elevate’s Urgent Service Director, Andrea Atkinson. Excursions to the Bassin-Blue waterfalls and a village outside of Port-au-Prince known for its artisanal metalwork are also included.
Elevate Destinations, (617) 661-0203, starting at $1,200. This appeared in the March/April 2012 issue.