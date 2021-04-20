Haines

The town of Haines is considered one of the most beautiful along the Inside Passage. Situated in the Chilkat River Valley, it’s home to a massive bald eagle gathering in the fall as well as the American Bald Eagle Foundation where you can see eagles year round. Haines was also the location of Fort Seward, a National Historic Landmark that today houses a number of art galleries, shops and restaurants. One of Haines’s more eclectic attractions is the Hammer Museum, with more than 2,000 hammers on display.