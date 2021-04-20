Where are you going?
Hainan Speciality Tea Supermarket

466 Jiefang Rd, Tianya Qu, Sanya Shi, Hainan Sheng, China, 572000
+86 898 3823 3456
Sanya Specialty Tea Sanya China
Sanya Specialty Tea

For me, checking out locally produced tea is a must, wherever I am in China. It's nice to mentally slow down and sit for an hour at the tea merchant's hand-carved tea table, sampling a variety of tea.

Hainan Specialty Tea Market is a good spot to do just that. You can sample teas from all over China, but be sure to try some native to Hainan. The three most well-known are Shuiman tea (水满茶), Xianglan tea (香兰茶), and coconut tea.

B. H./Flickr.
By Rose Symotiuk , AFAR Local Expert

