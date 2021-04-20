Hainan Speciality Tea Supermarket 466 Jiefang Rd, Tianya Qu, Sanya Shi, Hainan Sheng, China, 572000

Sanya Specialty Tea For me, checking out locally produced tea is a must, wherever I am in China. It's nice to mentally slow down and sit for an hour at the tea merchant's hand-carved tea table, sampling a variety of tea.



Hainan Specialty Tea Market is a good spot to do just that. You can sample teas from all over China, but be sure to try some native to Hainan. The three most well-known are Shuiman tea (水满茶), Xianglan tea (香兰茶), and coconut tea.



B. H./Flickr.

