Hainan Jianhu Blue Bay Golf Club
+86 898 3832 9999
The Height of LuxuryThere's a bit of a golf war going on in Hainan now, with every new luxury hotel wanting to claim the best and most fabulous golf course.
One early winner is the Lingshui Blue Bay Golf Clubhouse designed by the international Dahlin Group. It seems like there's an obvious flaw; no one will ever want to leave to go golfing with this clubhouse around. The 3,293 sqm clubhouse is a great place to have dinner or drinks. It has an open build with a panoramic view of the ocean and golf course, and water running through the building like a spa on steroids.
Photo by Dahlin Group.