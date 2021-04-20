Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Haight Street Market

1530 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
Website
| +1 415-255-0643
Best Sandwiches in Haight Ashbury San Francisco California United States

More info

Sun - Sat 7am - 9:30pm

Best Sandwiches in Haight Ashbury

The Haight Street Market is the local grocery store for residents of Haight Ashbury neighborhood (which they actually call "Upper Haight"). Along the register area is one of the best places to grab lunch in said neighborhood - the Haight Street Market Deli.

Try the Kezar with grilled chicken and grilled peppers or the Pall Mall with roast beef and horseradish. There are off menu choices, including a mac and cheese sandwich with hot sauce one this local found accidentally, so just ask.

Grab one of the California salads like quinoa and arugula or beet and kale to go along with one of their hearty sandwiches. There's a little parklet outside where you can sit and enjoy your Haight lunch.

By Kristin Zibell , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points