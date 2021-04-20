Haight Street Market
1530 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
| +1 415-255-0643
Sun - Sat 7am - 9:30pm
Best Sandwiches in Haight AshburyThe Haight Street Market is the local grocery store for residents of Haight Ashbury neighborhood (which they actually call "Upper Haight"). Along the register area is one of the best places to grab lunch in said neighborhood - the Haight Street Market Deli.
Try the Kezar with grilled chicken and grilled peppers or the Pall Mall with roast beef and horseradish. There are off menu choices, including a mac and cheese sandwich with hot sauce one this local found accidentally, so just ask.
Grab one of the California salads like quinoa and arugula or beet and kale to go along with one of their hearty sandwiches. There's a little parklet outside where you can sit and enjoy your Haight lunch.