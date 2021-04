Haidhausen Christmas Market Weißenburger Pl., 81667 München, Germany

Under the Starry Trees A favorite Christmas market of locals, it houses over 60 vendors, so you can shop till you drop. There are also rides for the kids making it family friendly. Everyone will enjoy the good eats - try the Flammkuchen (pizza served on a very thin slice of dough), or one of the many potato dishes.



Open from the end of November (dates vary each year depending on the Advent) and runs until Dec 24.