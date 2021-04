Haida Gwaii Haida Gwaii, Skeena-Queen Charlotte E, BC, Canada

Northern Beachcombing Paradise Haida Gwaii (also known as the Queen Charlotte Islands) is a very special (and spiritual) destination with plenty of gorgeous beaches. About 20km from the town of Masset on Tow Hill Road you can find beach access points, such as Agate Beach Provincial Park, where you can walk for miles along the surf-pounded shoreline. Breathtaking!