Hải Vân, Hải Hậu District, Nam Định Province Hải Vân, Hải Hậu, Nam Định, Vietnam

Hai Van Caravan Our driver suggested we take in the famously spectacular views of steep cliffs, waterfalls, and the ocean far below by climbing the Hai Van Pass road through the mountains between Hue and Da Nang on our way to Hoi An. About two-thirds of the way up, we ran up on the tail(s) of this caravan, which, except for the goats, had come to a dead stop. We walked ahead of the goats and around the tanker and the flatbed truck to find the cause of the congestion. Yes, we did a U-turn, backtracked, and high-tailed it down the mountain, and took the newish tunnel at sea level.