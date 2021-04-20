Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Hai Di Lao Hot Pot

209 Nanjing Rd, Heping Qu, Tianjin Shi, China, 300020
Website
| +86 22 2721 2300
HaidiLao's Hot Pot and Hand Pulled Noodles Tianjin China

HaidiLao's Hot Pot and Hand Pulled Noodles

Hot pot is popular nearly everywhere China, and Tianjin is no exception. Hai Di Lao, a local chain, offers a couple of fun experiences that set it apart. First, you'll get your shoes shined while you wait for a table. Second, the hot pot is spicy and delicious with plenty of fresh veggies and nice cuts of meat. Third, once you've eaten most of the goodies from your broth, you can order a side of noodles to finish the meal. If you're in the mood, a noodle-puller will come to your table and put on an impressive dough stretching performance. Instead of folding and stretching, Hai Di Lao stuff pull the dough out into one long noodle with acrobatic twirling and spinning.
By Celeste LeCompte , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points