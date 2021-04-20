Hai Di Lao Hot Pot 209 Nanjing Rd, Heping Qu, Tianjin Shi, China, 300020

HaidiLao's Hot Pot and Hand Pulled Noodles Hot pot is popular nearly everywhere China, and Tianjin is no exception. Hai Di Lao, a local chain, offers a couple of fun experiences that set it apart. First, you'll get your shoes shined while you wait for a table. Second, the hot pot is spicy and delicious with plenty of fresh veggies and nice cuts of meat. Third, once you've eaten most of the goodies from your broth, you can order a side of noodles to finish the meal. If you're in the mood, a noodle-puller will come to your table and put on an impressive dough stretching performance. Instead of folding and stretching, Hai Di Lao stuff pull the dough out into one long noodle with acrobatic twirling and spinning.