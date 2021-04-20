Where are you going?
Hai Cafè

Calmeyers gate 6, 0183 Oslo, Norway
Website
| +47 22 20 38 72
Vietnamese Soup Galore at Hai Café Oslo Norway

Vietnamese soup kitchen Hai Café serves dishes with beef, chicken or sea food, and prides itself on its quick and efficient service.

The interior design is simple and under stated, leaving the senses free to focus on the food, which is also priced very low.

Popular with locals of all ethnicities, Hai Café is worth a visit if you fancy cheap and cheerful food that's healthy without compromising on the taste.


By Alexandra Redisch , AFAR Local Expert

