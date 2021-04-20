Hai Cafè
Calmeyers gate 6, 0183 Oslo, Norway
| +47 22 20 38 72
Photo courtesy of Hai Café
Vietnamese Soup Galore at Hai CaféVietnamese soup kitchen Hai Café serves dishes with beef, chicken or sea food, and prides itself on its quick and efficient service.
The interior design is simple and under stated, leaving the senses free to focus on the food, which is also priced very low.
Popular with locals of all ethnicities, Hai Café is worth a visit if you fancy cheap and cheerful food that's healthy without compromising on the taste.