Hagia Sophia, Alemdar Mh., 34122 Istanbul Alemdar, Yerebatan Cd. No:13, 34122 Fatih/İstanbul, Turkey

Hagia Sophia Photo Op I had been wandering around the interior of Hagia Sophia enamored with the amazing architecture and looking for creative photo angles to capture some of the grandeur. Then I noticed this scene of others attempting to do the same thing. What captivated me was the contrast between the clothing styles of the three ladies with cameras, especially the pronounced contrast between the lady in the burkha and the lady in the colorful dress. It struck me as humorous when moments later the husband of the lady in the burkha took a picture of her standing in front of the altar area. With only her eyes showing through the narrow slit of the burkha, she could have been any of the other ladies I saw wandering the basilica.