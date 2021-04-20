Hagia Sophia, Alemdar Mh., 34122 Istanbul
Hagia Sophia Photo OpI had been wandering around the interior of Hagia Sophia enamored with the amazing architecture and looking for creative photo angles to capture some of the grandeur. Then I noticed this scene of others attempting to do the same thing. What captivated me was the contrast between the clothing styles of the three ladies with cameras, especially the pronounced contrast between the lady in the burkha and the lady in the colorful dress. It struck me as humorous when moments later the husband of the lady in the burkha took a picture of her standing in front of the altar area. With only her eyes showing through the narrow slit of the burkha, she could have been any of the other ladies I saw wandering the basilica.
My Turkish Delight
Although, I ate plenty of it, I cannot say I find much pleasure in Turkish Delight.
What I did enjoy during my three day stay in Istanbul were the myriads of colors I found; from signs and banners, to the buildings glowing at sunset; and from the egyptian spice bazaar to the lights in the basilica cistern. Istanbul enchanted me much more than I expected and I look forward to a trip when I can spend more time exploring this City and the rest of Turkey!
