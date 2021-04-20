Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Hagia Sophia, Alemdar Mh., 34122 Istanbul

Alemdar, Yerebatan Cd. No:13, 34122 Fatih/İstanbul, Turkey
+90 4449332
Hagia Sophia Photo Op Istanbul Turkey
My Turkish Delight Istanbul Turkey
Hagia Sophia Photo Op Istanbul Turkey
My Turkish Delight Istanbul Turkey

Hagia Sophia Photo Op

I had been wandering around the interior of Hagia Sophia enamored with the amazing architecture and looking for creative photo angles to capture some of the grandeur. Then I noticed this scene of others attempting to do the same thing. What captivated me was the contrast between the clothing styles of the three ladies with cameras, especially the pronounced contrast between the lady in the burkha and the lady in the colorful dress. It struck me as humorous when moments later the husband of the lady in the burkha took a picture of her standing in front of the altar area. With only her eyes showing through the narrow slit of the burkha, she could have been any of the other ladies I saw wandering the basilica.
By Howard Erickson

More Recommendations

Andrea Rip
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

My Turkish Delight

Although, I ate plenty of it, I cannot say I find much pleasure in Turkish Delight.
What I did enjoy during my three day stay in Istanbul were the myriads of colors I found; from signs and banners, to the buildings glowing at sunset; and from the egyptian spice bazaar to the lights in the basilica cistern. Istanbul enchanted me much more than I expected and I look forward to a trip when I can spend more time exploring this City and the rest of Turkey!

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30