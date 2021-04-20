Hadong-gun Hadong-gun, Gyeongsangnam-do, South Korea

Hand Picked Green Tea Hadong, South Korea is home of the annual Hadong Green Tea Festival. Attendees can walk the fields with the workers and pick newly formed buds off of the tea plants. Picking green tea is a lot of work. There are several steps involved in the production and every one is as arduous as the next. It's no wonder this stuff was once used as currency!



The festival is during the first week of May and the Hadong Plantation can be found in the Gyeongsangnam Province.