Hadong-gun

Hadong-gun, Gyeongsangnam-do, South Korea
Time Honored Tradition

Every May the small S. Korean town of Hadong holds a Green Tea Festival. Hadong is known for being the first tea growing site in Korea. The tea produced in Hadong, unlike the rest of the tea plantations across South Korea, is processed by hand every step of the way, resulting in a high-grade tea which is often reflected in its prices.

Visitors are encouraged to Visit the plantation grounds in the first week of May to participate (hands on) in cultivating, roasting, and producing the tea. Along with live music and street performers you can spend your hard earned money on all things 'Green Tea' such as lip balm, lotion, ice cream, etc..
By Colin Roohan , AFAR Ambassador

