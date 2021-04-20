Hacienda El Carmen Hotel & Spa 46730 Centro, Morelos 210, Centro, 46730 Ahualulco de Mercado, Jal., Mexico

Colonial Hotel This is a beautiful historic hotel, going back to the colonial era. Although just 27 rooms, it is a surprisingly large place, with a huge spa and horseback riding. It feels like a step back in time; for better or worse. The rooms are charming in on old world kind of way. If you are looking for five star, this is definitely not it. It would need a lot of updates for that. And not particularly adept at dealing with English speaking customers. But if you are looking for a distinctive, reclusive place, I found it enjoyable.