Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort

Why we love it: A historic hotel with charming rooms, local art, and stunning desert views



Highlights:

- A storied history as an Old Hollywood retreat

- The more than 100 pieces of local art on property

- Two scenic restaurants and an award-winning wine cellar



The Review:

Inspired by early Moorish architecture, Hacienda Del Sol originally served as a school for high society girls in the 1930s. After World War II, it was converted to a guest ranch and was rumored to be a favorite romantic hideaway for Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn. Today, it’s a 59-room property with a spa and event space, plus an outdoor fire pit, hot tub, and infinity pool with breathtaking views of the Catalina Mountains. Hacienda Del Sol is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, but it doesn’t rest on its laurels. In addition to the property’s vintage details, guests here can expect an impressive collection of sculpture, painting, pottery, and photography, and beautiful botanical gardens full of flowers, fountains, and hand-painted pots. Regional touches also abound, from handmade Talavera tiles to flat roofs with exposed vigas (small logs harvested from nearby Mount Lemmon).



Rooms range from straightforward doubles with either historic, modern, or ranch-style decor, to suites and a grand, 2,000-square-foot casita with a full kitchen, fireplace, and two patios. Don’t miss the library off the lobby, with its hand-carved ceiling beams and vintage records guests can play on a turntable, or the two dining outlets, which offer New American cuisine, more than 800 wines, and regular live music. Those looking to explore the surrounding desert can even book horseback rides on serene valley trails to take in the views, wildlife, and vivid Arizona sunsets.