Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort

5501 N Hacienda Del Sol Rd, Tucson, AZ 85718, USA
| +1 520-299-1501
Why we love it: A historic hotel with charming rooms, local art, and stunning desert views 

Highlights:
- A storied history as an Old Hollywood retreat
- The more than 100 pieces of local art on property
- Two scenic restaurants and an award-winning wine cellar

The Review:
Inspired by early Moorish architecture, Hacienda Del Sol originally served as a school for high society girls in the 1930s. After World War II, it was converted to a guest ranch and was rumored to be a favorite romantic hideaway for Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn. Today, it’s a 59-room property with a spa and event space, plus an outdoor fire pit, hot tub, and infinity pool with breathtaking views of the Catalina Mountains. Hacienda Del Sol is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, but it doesn’t rest on its laurels. In addition to the property’s vintage details, guests here can expect an impressive collection of sculpture, painting, pottery, and photography, and beautiful botanical gardens full of flowers, fountains, and hand-painted pots. Regional touches also abound, from handmade Talavera tiles to flat roofs with exposed vigas (small logs harvested from nearby Mount Lemmon).

Rooms range from straightforward doubles with either historic, modern, or ranch-style decor, to suites and a grand, 2,000-square-foot casita with a full kitchen, fireplace, and two patios. Don’t miss the library off the lobby, with its hand-carved ceiling beams and vintage records guests can play on a turntable, or the two dining outlets, which offer New American cuisine, more than 800 wines, and regular live music. Those looking to explore the surrounding desert can even book horseback rides on serene valley trails to take in the views, wildlife, and vivid Arizona sunsets.

By Amanda Castleman , AFAR Local Expert

Thei Zervaki
over 2 years ago

Hacienda Del Sol: A luxury and historic resort at the Catalina Foothills

Having as a background the scenic Catalina Foothills in Tucson, Arizona and only miles away from Tucson’s vibrant downtown scene, Hacienda Del Sol is not just a hotel but a guest ranch and resort. With a total of 59 guest rooms, two restaurants, heated swimming pools and hot tubs, botanical gardens and a business center, guests can have it all at their fingertips. After a relaxing breakfast, you can take a hiking tour around the hotel and learn about the Sonoran desert, then do a deep tissue massage at the spa and enjoy a late lunch at the Grill. During sunset, the adventurer will go for a horseback riding and the epicurean will lounge at the Terraza Garden Patio & Lounge with a glass of wine facing the breathtaking sunset. My Catalina guestroom was spacious with wood floors and handcrafted furniture, a work desk to catch up with work obligations and the most comfortable King bed I’ve ever experienced. The Spanish Colonial architectural style building was once a girls only school with Kellogg and Vanderbilt on the roaster; the original courtyard and the girl’s rooms have been preserved. But the most amazing of all are the following two: the wonderful staff that make your stay a breeze and the resort's stunning colors. All I want is to return back.

